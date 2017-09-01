TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast

This Deleted Scene From “The Devil Wear Prada” Changes The Entire Movie!

By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Deleted Scene, Husband, Meryl Streep, miranda, The Devil Wears Prada

Meryl Streep aka Miranda in The Devil Wears Prada is one of the most horrible characters to hit the big screen. Just on overall lack of human kindness and respect for other human beings, at least to the ones that aren’t on her level.

There is some hope for the hideous Miranda though, we do manage to get a smirk out of her at the end of the film, but that still leaves the majority of the audience hate her.

Well, a new deleted scene has gone viral recently. Honestly, it completely changes the entire movie. It’s a scene from the fancy fashion gala that Miranda attends. You catch a small glimpse into the real life of Miranda. We actually get to see her husband. To make a long story short…he’s just as awful as Miranda.

But it does offer a little insight into why Miranda is so mean. Because her husband is a big bag of horrible! Of course that’s no excuse for the way Miranda acts, but it does certainly help to explain some of her actions.

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live