This Weekend’s Movies: “Unlocked” – “Goon: Last Of The Enforcers” – “Close Encounters Of The Third Kind”

Unlocked – Rate R

After failing to apprehend the terrorist behind a Paris attack that claimed dozens of lives, CIA agent Alice Racine (Noomi Rapace) is forced to live in London as a caseworker. Unexpectedly, she is called back into action by her mentor, Eric Lasch (Michael Douglas), when the CIA discovers intel of another imminent attack. While “unlocking” the suspect, Alice discovers that the classified information she has uncovered has been compromised. Running for her life, Alice turns to ex-soldier Jack (Orlando Bloom) to prevent a lethal biological attack on the citizens of London..

Critics: per Rottentomatoes.com, “Unlocked strands an all-star cast in a spy thriller whose embrace of old-school formula might be refreshing if it weren’t bogged down in genre clichés and a predictable plot. 25% LIKE”

Blake: my trusted sources say too bad Noomi Rappace (noomy-rah-pahce), Orlando Bloom, John Malkovich and Michael Douglas can’t save this cliche’ filled political thriller about a CIA agent who fails to catch a terrorist, gets moved to caseworker position, and is called back into duty. There’s nothing new to see in Unlocked, which you’ll soon be able to unlock as a rental.

Goon: Last Of The Enforcers – Rated R

After one too many injuries, hockey enforcer Doug Glatt (Seann William Scott) is forced to give up his aspirations of going to the big show and settle into a buttoned down career as an insurance salesman at the urging of his pregnant wife Eva (Alison Pill). However, Doug can’t resist the siren call of the Highlanders, so he sets course to reclaim his former glory.

Critics: “Seann William Scott remains as watchable as ever in the title role, but Goon: Last of the Enforcers repeats its predecessor’s violent and profane formula to diminishing effect. 46% LIKE”, according to Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: my inside sources say this sequel doesn’t have the laughs or endearment to it’s 2012 predecessor. Fans may simply watch so they can say they did. I suggest only doing so during a matinee, so saying “I did” doesn’t set you back as much.

40th Anniversary Release

Close Encounters Of The Third Kind – Rated PG

After an encounter with U.F.O.s, a line worker feels undeniably drawn to an isolated area in the wilderness where something spectacular is about to happen.

Critics: 100% thumbs UP!

Blake: if you have kids or grand kids, share Close Encounters of The Third Kind with them on the big-screen, the way you first experienced it. Magical!

Nothing new worth your time and money. However, Close Encounters Of The Third Kind speaks for itself. Wonderful!

Enjoy Labor Day Weekend!