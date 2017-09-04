Former Dallas Cowboy Quarterback Troy Aikman Marries This Weekend

After about a year of dating, Troy Aikman (previously married for 11 years to Rhonda Worthey) and fashion retailer Catherine “Capa” Mooty became engaged this past June, and this weekend, they married!

Ladies and gentlemen, Mr. & Mrs. Aikman 📷 @lilyro_ A post shared by Troy (@troyaikman) on Sep 3, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

Sports Day reports Troy and Catherine tied-the-knot Saturday in a small Montecito CA beach ceremony. The couple returned to Dallas yesterday.

Currently, Aikman is having a hilltop home built in Highland Park, which will have views of Turtle Creek.

Catherine, who’s ex-husband Jerry is a relative of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, has two sons from that marriage, Luke and Val

Troy, has a step-daughter, plus daughters Jordan (15) and Alexa (14) with his ex-wife, Rhonda.

Congrats to Troy and Catherine!

Here’s to many years of happiness together and a successfully blended family. Cheers!