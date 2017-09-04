Former Dallas Cowboy Quarterback Troy Aikman Marries This Weekend

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Catherine Mooty, Dallas Cowboys, Highland Park TX, Montecito CA, Troy Aikman, Troy Aikman Marries
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 06: Former NFL player Troy Aikman attends the 5th Annual NFL Honors at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on February 6, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

After about a year of dating, Troy Aikman (previously married for 11 years to Rhonda Worthey) and fashion retailer Catherine “Capa” Mooty became engaged this past June, and this weekend, they married!

Ladies and gentlemen, Mr. & Mrs. Aikman 📷 @lilyro_

A post shared by Troy (@troyaikman) on

Sports Day reports Troy and Catherine tied-the-knot Saturday in a small Montecito CA beach ceremony. The couple returned to Dallas yesterday.

Currently, Aikman is having a hilltop home built in Highland Park, which will have views of Turtle Creek.

Catherine, who’s ex-husband Jerry is a relative of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, has two sons from that marriage, Luke and Val

Troy, has a step-daughter, plus daughters Jordan (15) and Alexa (14) with his ex-wife, Rhonda.

Congrats to Troy and Catherine!

Here’s to many years of happiness together and a successfully blended family.  Cheers!

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live