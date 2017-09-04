Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner… No Longer Talking

Caitlyn Jenner and Kim Kardashian haven’t spoke in almost 9 months, and Caitlyn says it’s because of her new book.

TMZ report Caitlyn recently visited with “Good Morning Britain”. During their chat, she thanked Kim for her initial acceptance when she learned about Caitlyn’s transition. However, since the release of her book The Secrets of My Life, Kim and Kris Jenner have gone silent… zero communication.

Caitlyn said losing contact with one of her children has been a “big loss.”

Hopefully time will help heal the wounds between them.

