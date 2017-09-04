Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner… No Longer Talking

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: "The Secrets Of My Life", Caitlyn Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 01: Television personality Caitlyn Jenner attends WORLDZ Cultural Marketing Summit at Hollywood and Highland on August 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for PTTOW!)

Caitlyn Jenner and Kim Kardashian haven’t spoke in almost 9 months, and Caitlyn says it’s because of her new book.

TMZ report Caitlyn recently visited with “Good Morning Britain”. During their chat, she thanked Kim for her initial acceptance when she learned about Caitlyn’s transition. However, since the release of her book The Secrets of My Life, Kim and Kris Jenner have gone silent… zero communication.

Caitlyn said losing contact with one of her children has been a “big loss.”

Hopefully time will help heal the wounds between them.

See Caitlyn’s “Good Morning Britain interview, HERE.

 

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live