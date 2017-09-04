Prince William and Kate Pregnant Again!

By Blake Powers
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L) and Britain's Princess Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge look on during the commemorations at The Tyne Cot Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery in Zonnebeke on July 31, 2017, as part of a series of commemorations for the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele. The battle of Passchendaele, also called the third battle of Ypres, took place between July 31 and November 6, 1917 in Passendale, West Flanders (Photo: Kurt Desplenter/AFP/Getty Images)

Word out today from Britain’s royal family is Prince William and Kate Middleton (the Duchess of Cambridge), are expecting their 3rd child., but with a familiar side-effect for her, according to TMZ.

Kate is currently being treated at Kensington Palace for hyperemesis gravidarum (severe morning sickness), which she had with her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Kate is having such a bout with it, that a public appearance scheduled for today had to be cancelled.

Ladies, taking into consideration what you go through to give birth, you have my respect. Whew!

 

 

 

