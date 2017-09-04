Prince William and Kate Pregnant Again!

Word out today from Britain’s royal family is Prince William and Kate Middleton (the Duchess of Cambridge), are expecting their 3rd child., but with a familiar side-effect for her, according to TMZ.

Kate is currently being treated at Kensington Palace for hyperemesis gravidarum (severe morning sickness), which she had with her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Kate is having such a bout with it, that a public appearance scheduled for today had to be cancelled.

Ladies, taking into consideration what you go through to give birth, you have my respect. Whew!