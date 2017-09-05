America Works Harder Than Any Other Country

If you think you work hard, chances are you do, compared to employees in other countries.

According to the NY Post, a NationalToday.com survey of 2,000 Americans concluded:

Americans work 137 hours more per year than those in Japan

Americans work 260 hours more per year than those in Britain.

Americans work 500 hours more per year than those in France

So, if you are one of the hard workers, remember to play hard too when you have time off. Then again, you may be so tired, you just want to sit down and do nothing. Nothing wrong with that… :).