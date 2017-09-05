America Works Harder Than Any Other Country

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: American Workers, British Workers, France, French Workers, Japan, Japanese Workers, U.K.
WARREN, MI - JANUARY 22: A worker handles a door that came out of the new $63 million press at the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles US Warren Stamping Plant January 22, 2016 in Warren, Michigan. FCA US officially dedicated the new press line featuring a $63 million high-speed press at the plant today. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

If you think you work hard, chances are you do, compared to employees in other countries.

According to the NY Posta NationalToday.com survey of 2,000 Americans concluded:

  • Americans work 137 hours more per year than those in Japan
  • Americans work 260 hours more per year than those in Britain.
  • Americans work 500 hours more per year than those in France

So, if you are one of the hard workers, remember to play hard too when you have time off. Then again, you may be so tired, you just want to sit down and do nothing. Nothing wrong with that… :).

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live