Florida Prepares For Hurricane Irma and Declares State of Emergency

Hurricane Irma is increasing it’s strength in the Atlantic with winds up to 175 mph and expected to land on the Caribbean Islands and Puerto Rico by tomorrow. Puerto Rico has declared a state of emergency.

Hurricane Irma has grown to a Category 5 storm and could land in Florida this weekend.

Florida Governor Rick Scott has already declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm and according to CNN, President Trump has “offered the full resources of the federal government as Floridians prepare for Hurricane Irma.”

Current weather calculations show Hurricane Irma has the potential to affect almost the lower 50% of Florida, but this could change.

Florida shoppers are already stocking up on essentials such as water and nonperishable food.

The @Publix on SW 27 Ave in #Miami is almost sold out of #water. Overheard staffer saying they've gone thru 10 pallets today. #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/uUyaHWJe1i — Tom Martinelli (@firstnameTom) September 4, 2017

The mad run on 6 packs of water. @publix is out of cases. Expecting more tonight. Store 1300. They are doing their best people. Calm down. pic.twitter.com/MdZuO3vC1m — CarrieTBow (@CarrieTBow) September 5, 2017

Having been in 2005’s Hurricane Wilma, I completely understand the need to prepare. If you or someone you know are planning to visit south Florida this week or anytime soon, I wouldn’t recommend it.

Keep Florida in your prayers.