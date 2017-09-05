Florida Prepares For Hurricane Irma and Declares State of Emergency

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Supplies, Hurricanes, Publix, South Florida
Torches, candles, and batteries are placed on a table in a house in Pointe-a-Pitre, on the French overseas island of Guadeloupe on September 4, 2017, as part of preparations for arrival of Hurricane Irma (Photo: Helene Valenzuela/AFP/Getty Images)

Hurricane Irma is increasing it’s strength in the Atlantic with winds up to 175 mph and expected to land on the Caribbean Islands and Puerto Rico by tomorrow. Puerto Rico has declared a state of emergency.

Hurricane Irma has grown to a Category 5 storm and could land in Florida this weekend.

Florida Governor Rick Scott has already declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm and according to CNN, President Trump has “offered the full resources of the federal government as Floridians prepare for Hurricane Irma.”

Current weather calculations show Hurricane Irma has the potential to affect almost the lower 50% of Florida, but this could change.

Florida shoppers are already stocking up on essentials such as water and nonperishable food.

In the Gulf Coast area of Clearwater, next to Tampa and St. Petersburg.

Having been in 2005’s Hurricane Wilma, I completely understand the need to prepare. If you or someone you know are planning to visit south Florida this week or anytime soon, I wouldn’t recommend it.

Keep Florida in your prayers.

 

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live