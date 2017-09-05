Learn What Non-Masculine Behaviors Women Like In Men

What ladies look for in today’s man continues to evolve.

According to Dr. Ed, here are some non-masculine traits women like in a man:

70% of women are attracted to a guy who bakes

Women are 50% more likely to trust a guy who's not afraid to cry

50% of women like guys who are manly and care about their looks

Men who dance, paint and bake have the most sex appeal

Women prefer men who do #1 when sitting on a urinal

I love to dance, but with a 70-80 hour work week, a wife, 3 kids at home, and one away at college, I don’t foresee I’ll be baking and painting anytime soon.

I can put the toilet seat down more often. Lol!