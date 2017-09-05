Learn What Non-Masculine Behaviors Women Like In Men

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Most Popular Non-Masculine Male Traits, Non-Masculine Traits Women Like In Men, What Women Like In Men
FRANCE-FOOD-BREAD-BAKING-EXHIBITION A man takes loafs of bread out of an oven during Europain 2014, a World Bakery, Patisserie and Catering exhibition held in Villepinte, north of Paris, on March 9, 2014 (Photo: Pierre, Andrieu/AFP/Getty Images)

What ladies look for in today’s man continues to evolve.

According to Dr. Ed, here are some non-masculine traits women like in a man:

  • 70% of women are attracted to a guy who bakes
  • Women are 50% more likely to trust a guy who’s not afraid to cry
  • 50% of women like guys who are manly and care about their looks
  • Men who dance, paint and bake have the most sex appeal
  • Women prefer men who do #1 when sitting on a urinal

I love to dance, but with a 70-80 hour work week, a wife, 3 kids at home, and one away at college, I don’t foresee I’ll be baking and painting anytime soon.

I can put the toilet seat down more often. Lol!

 

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live