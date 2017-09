In 2012, French magazine Closer published pictures of the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, on vacation, sunbathing topless, with Prince William, at a private French villa.

Today, a French court imposed maximum fines on Closer, it’s editor and owner!

Closer will have to pay $119,000 in damages, while the editor and owner will have to pay fines of approx. $53k, each.

Nothing like a $200k + pay day!

Don’t rub the Royal Family the wrong way… :).