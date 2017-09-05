Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury: See the First Photo

The first photo of Rami Malik as Freddie Mercury has been revealed by Entertainment Weekly.

Related: Queen Offer New Details about Freddie Mercury Biopic

Malik, who is best known for his role as Elliot Alderson on Mr. Robot, will play the late Queen frontman in the forthcoming biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, which is set to hit theaters in December of 2018.

“When you’re able to open your eyes and see a different person staring back at you in the mirror, it’s a very affirming moment,” Malek told EW regarding seeing himself in hair and makeup.

Malek will also sing in the new film. “We’re going to use Freddie as much as possible and use myself as much as possible,” he said.”I’m in Abbey Road [Studios] right now if that should say anything to you. I’m not working on my acting.”

Check out the photo below.