Read Donald Fagen’s Heartfelt Tribute to 50-Year Music Partner, Walter Becker

“I intend to keep the music we created together alive as long as I can with the Steely Dan band.” – Donald Fagen

Condolences poured in this weekend following the death of Steely Dan’s musical genius, Walter Becker. He was 67.

#RIPWalterBecker. Walter & #DonaldFagen opened up my mind musically with #SteelyDan & made being a wiseass a brave act of Pretzel Logic. pic.twitter.com/X2hxda2vJU — David Wild (@Wildaboutmusic) September 3, 2017

His collaborator for a half-century, Donald Fagen, posted this tribute on Facebook.