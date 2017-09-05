Read The Inauguration Letter Obama Left Behind For Trump

As the President leaves office, it’s become customary to leave a letter behind for the incoming President. You may remember George Bush’s letter to Bill Clinton went viral just last year.

While Trump hasn’t even been in office a full year, we already have the letter that President Obama left behind for him to read on his first day in office. Perhaps his most important words…

“This is a unique office, without a clear blueprint for success, so I don’t know that any advice from me will be particularly helpful.”

Of course, it didn’t end there. Instead, Obama offered up a few reflections of his time in the oval office. There seemed to be a preservation theme. He also said…

“We are just temporary occupants of this office. That makes us guardians of those democratic institutions and traditions — like rule of law, separation of powers, equal protection and civil liberties — that our forebears fought and bled for. Regardless of the push and pull of daily politics, it’s up to us to leave those instruments of our democracy at least as strong as we found them.”