Sharon Osbourne Calls Kim Kardashian a “Ho” and Reveals Ozzy’s (6) Affairs

Sharon Osbourne, “X- Factor” judge, “The Talk” co-host, and wife to Ozzy Osbourne, recently spoke with Telegraph, according to TooFab.

On the subject of Kim Kardashian, Osborne said, “Kim says she’s doing everything in the name of feminism, but that’s not feminism”–“Those girls live off their bodies, half of LA has been through them and everything they do from the sex tape to the plastic see-through dresses and the gym wear is about sex, not female progress.”

Osbourne went on to say, “And listen: God bless them. If Kim wants to show off her body, fine. But that’s not feminism, that’s being a ho,” Sharon added. “And there’s nothing wrong with being a ho, but always remember what you are.” OUCH! That’s gotta sting!

Osbourne also revealed Ozzy had affairs with:

hair stylist Michelle Pugh

a Russian teen

a masseuse in England

their masseuse in America

their cook

someone else she wouldn’t identify

Despite the above, after 35 years of marriage, renewing their vows this past May, and marriage counseling, Sharon insists, “It’s a deeper love now because I respect him so much. He’s really worked at being a better person for his family,” Osbourne continued, “Oh I’m never divorcing him. What on earth for? He’s nearly f***ing 70!”