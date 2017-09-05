They Work! Watch 60-Year-Old Life Hacks Put To The Test!

Life hacks have no shelf life, if they work.

A YouTuber called the “Household Hacker” decided to look at some hacks from 1957. And they work.

It comes from the magazine “1001 How To Ideas”. Magnets can help keep your paintbrush clean. Large furniture that you need to move? Put flattened milk cartons underneath the feet of the furniture. No marring of the floor. This helps to move furniture, if you don’t have floating casters. It even has a hack for separating bacon in a package to keep it from breaking up when you try to peel them apart.

Happy hacking!