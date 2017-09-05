Woman Pulls A Gun During “Back To School” Brawl Over The Last Notebook

What is wrong with people? Sadly, it’s a question we’re asking more and more often.

Just in time for “Back to School”, we have a couple of parents fighting over a school notebook in the middle of WalMart. Things got so heated, one woman felt the need to pull a gun in the middle of the argument. There was hair pulling, shoving, then the gun came out.

Apparently, there was only one notebook left.

Hey, if it was a Justice Emoji supply pouch or a Case-It Mighty Zip Tab 3-inch binder, that’s one thing.