Big Brother Recreates “IT” Scenes Using His Baby Brother As Pennywise

By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: it, Little Kid, movie, pennywise, recreated scenes, Stephen King
(Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Just when you thought clowns couldn’t get any more terrifying…

WARNING!!! If you have a fear of clowns, STOP NOW! If you have a fear of children, STOP NOW!

17-year-old Eagan Tilghman just might have a future in Hollywood. In an effort to get himself and his little brother on Ellen, Eagan took a ton of creepy pics of his little brother Louie dressed up as Pennywise. He went all out too with the complete outfit, the red balloon, and even scary makeup. Seriously, little Louie was “feeling” the part too.

Ok, one last warning. These pics will haunt your dreams.

Oh, and just for fun, he also did the Tim Curry version.

Click HERE to see more pics!

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live