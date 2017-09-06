Big Brother Recreates “IT” Scenes Using His Baby Brother As Pennywise

Just when you thought clowns couldn’t get any more terrifying…

WARNING!!! If you have a fear of clowns, STOP NOW! If you have a fear of children, STOP NOW!

17-year-old Eagan Tilghman just might have a future in Hollywood. In an effort to get himself and his little brother on Ellen, Eagan took a ton of creepy pics of his little brother Louie dressed up as Pennywise. He went all out too with the complete outfit, the red balloon, and even scary makeup. Seriously, little Louie was “feeling” the part too.

Ok, one last warning. These pics will haunt your dreams.

@TheEllenShow #getlouieonellen #louiegoesviral since Louie's going viral as we speak, please retweet to get us on the Ellen show. pic.twitter.com/K4OwZT8WrT — Eagan tilghman (@eag2n) August 29, 2017

Oh, and just for fun, he also did the Tim Curry version.

Hey Georgie?

Aren't you going to say hello?🎈 Classic Tim curry pennywise, check! pic.twitter.com/CPKiChIn48 — Eagan tilghman (@eag2n) September 1, 2017

