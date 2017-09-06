David Crosby Premieres New Song ‘Sky Trails’

By Scott T. Sterling

David Crosby has released a new song, “Sky Trails.”

The cut is the title track for Crosby’s new album, which is scheduled to be released on Sept. 29.

He co-wrote the airy, acoustic tune with singer/songwriter Becca Stevens. Both artists pulled from their time on the road for inspiration.

“We both spend a lot of time on the road,” Crosby told Billboard, “and when you’re on the road, after the second or third week you don’t know where you are. You’re out there somewhere, and all the cities look roughly the same, and you lose track. I know it sounds funny, but it happens to us road musicians all the time, and that leads to a kind of disorientation. There’s no instruction book for this, you know?”

Check out Crosby’s latest below.