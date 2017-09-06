David Gilmour Hints at New Solo Album

By Robyn Collins

David Gilmour’s last solo album, Rattle That Lock, was released in 2015, but there was material he didn’t use that could become part of a new release.

“I feel very uncomfortable heading off out and doing another tour without having made new music,” Gilmour said in a new promotional video for his Live at Pompeii release. “There are several songs which are close to being complete, which didn’t make it onto this album. I can’t see myself doing another tour without making another album first.”

“That takes me a while. It took 10 years last time,” he conceded. “I’m really hoping that, without making any promises, it won’t take ten years this time, that I will get back in and start working again. Following that, yeah, I’ll be out again.”



David Gilmour: Live at Pompeii will be screened for one night only at select theaters on Sept. 13, and available on home video on Sept. 29.