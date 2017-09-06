Did This Weatherman Toot On LIVE TV?

We can all agree, the fart slip in public is the worst feeling in the world. Did it stink? Did your friends hear it? Of course they heard it!

Now, here we have a weatherman. It’s just a typical day at the office. He’s on camera, doing the weather when pssssssst. Oh no, a slip!

Ok, so it’s hard to tell if this is real or not. Yes, of course he could have farted. But the way his booty goes out of frame, someone could have easily just been making the appropriate sound effects.

Either way, it’s hilarious. Enjoy!