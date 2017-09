The cash keeps coming in for those affected by Hurricane Harvey and it’s all thanks to J.J. Watt.

Add Jimmy Fallon and The Tonight Show to the list of celebs that have donated their hard earned cash through the Texans player. On Tuesday night, Fallon threw in $1 million to the cause.

Not only that, but he also brought Victoria White on the show. In case you don’t know who that is, she’s the woman who went viral while singing gospel music at a Houston shelter.

Thank you Jimmy!