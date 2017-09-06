Large Alligator Takes Up Residence In Flood Damaged Houston Area Home

In the Houston suburb of Humble, Hurricane Harvey took it’s toll, and left one man a reminder to expect the unexpected after such.

When Brian Foster returned to his flood damaged home, he found a squatter, underneath his dining room table. A 9 foot alligator had taken up residence in Foster’s home!

Foster notified police and wildlife officials, who came, taped the gator’s jaws, and loaded it into a truck for transport back to the wild.

Officials warn that flood waters may have forced more alligators into areas they don’t usually go.

Alligators are not the only wild animal being found in residential areas. In the Houston area of The Woodlands, a wild hog was seen running around a neighborhood.

