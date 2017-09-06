Man Tries To Order Phallic Shaped Flower Arrangement For Selena Gomez

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: florist, flowers, Grand Prairie TX, Selena Gomez
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01:Selena Gomez attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Grand Prairie’s own Selena Gomez is dealing with a strange perverted fan who seems to have grand illusions of himself.

Friday morning, a 24-year-old guy dropped by Selena’s San Fernando Valley CA home with gifts, food items, and flowers, according to TMZ.

Selena’s security team stepped in, realized they’d seen this guy before, told him to leave, and called police.

Oddly enough, police received a call that day from a florist saying a man tried to order a phallic floral arrangement for Gomez, which he felt was strange, and refused to do.

Yeah, the florist’s description of the guy matches the guy who tried to visit Selena’s home, and LAPD is now handling the case.

