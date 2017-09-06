NFL Upholds Ezekiel Elliot’s 6 Game Suspension, But He Can Play This Sunday Against The Giants

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Sorry Dallas Cowboys fans, if you thought Zeke was going to get out of his six game suspension, you’d be wrong.

After a very public appeal, Zeke is still going to be riding the pine this football season. However, he will get to play the first game of the season against the Giants. Zeke’s suspension will go into effect starting with Game 2 against Denver.

Elliot did file a lawsuit stating that the NFL’s appeal process is “fundamentally unfair” and that the NFL hid information that was favorable to Elliot.

Now, all we can do is wait.

