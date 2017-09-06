NOAA Hurricane Hunters Posted An Insane Video While Flying Through The Eye Of Hurricane Irma

(Photo by LIONEL CHAMOISEAU/AFP/Getty Images)

Besides being in a hurricane, it doesn’t get much more “up close and personal” than this. If you want to know what people in the path of Irma are feeling, this is a good idea of what’s happening.

NOAA Hurricane Hunters literally flew through the eye of Hurricane Irma. Besides being able to see the plane shaking and the screens flickering, you can’t even see two feet out the window! It’s nothing but clouds and pouring rain. Then there’s the wind wind whipping by the window. And then it all goes quiet.

Freaky!

