South Florida Braces For Hurricane Irma – Evacuations Begin

South Florida continues preparing for the likely landing of Hurricane Irma, a Category 5 storm, with 180 mph winds.

CNN reports the U.S. Navy will evacuate over 5000 military active duty, civilians, contractors and families based at Naval Air Station Key West. A small staff will remain.

Monroe County (where Key West is located), issued the following.

Monroe County declares state of emergency, orders evacuations 7 a.m. Wednesday. https://t.co/RmY672b0bj — Florida Keys Sheriff (@mcsonews) September 5, 2017

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez signed a declaration of emergency and all county offices will close tomorrow, Friday, and evacuation of special needs residents begins today. Neighboring Broward County is coordinating plans for 43 shelters that can house approx. 33,000. Shelters are expected to open tomorrow/Thursday.

A Publix store in Davie (near Ft. Lauderdale) posted the following in-store sign.

West Palm Beach area residents are preparing too.

The line at Costco stretches all the way out to the freeway. Good luck finding supplies for Hurricane Irma in So/Flo. @CNN @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/zK1iCb3LlW — Daniel Scroggins (@palmbeachd) September 5, 2017

Water and other essentials are selling quickly.

Florida Governor Rick Scott said yesterday, “Every family has got to get ready”–“Three days of water per person, three days of food,” plus other essentials, according to CNN.

Prayers for all in Florida and may Hurricane Irma take a sudden turn back into the Atlantic.