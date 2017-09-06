South Florida Braces For Hurricane Irma – Evacuations Begin

By Blake Powers
Water shelves are empty in a supermarket in Miami Beach, where people are scrambling to buy provisions on September 5, 2017 (Photo: Leila Macor/AFP/Getty Images)

South Florida continues preparing for the likely landing of Hurricane Irma, a Category 5 storm, with 180 mph winds.

CNN reports the U.S. Navy will evacuate over 5000 military active duty, civilians, contractors and families based at Naval Air Station Key West. A small staff will remain.

Monroe County (where Key West is located), issued the following.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez signed a declaration of emergency and all county offices will close tomorrow, Friday, and evacuation of special needs residents begins today. Neighboring Broward County is coordinating plans for 43 shelters that can house approx. 33,000. Shelters are expected to open tomorrow/Thursday.

 

A Publix store in Davie (near Ft. Lauderdale) posted the following in-store sign.

West Palm Beach area residents are preparing too.

Water and other essentials are selling quickly.

Florida Governor Rick Scott said yesterday, “Every family has got to get ready”–“Three days of water per person, three days of food,” plus other essentials, according to CNN.

Prayers for all in Florida and may Hurricane Irma take a sudden turn back into the Atlantic.

