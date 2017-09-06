Texas Gas Shortage Should End By Weekend

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Gas Shortage, Gas Shortages Ending, Hurricane Harvey Gas Shortages, Texas Gas Shortage
Photo: Miguel Villagran/Getty Images

Good news! Put the brakes to the gas panic mode!

Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton says the brief gas panic caused by hoarding and panic buying due to Hurricane Harvey, is ending, just as quickly as it began, according to CBS 11.

All pipelines are again operational, supply trucks are working 24-hours per day, and DFW area gas stations are returning to normal.

Sitton says several Texas refineries that were affected by Hurricane Harvey are up and running. Any gas shortages within Texas should end by Friday.

I filled up once when this problem began, and just as I figured, it would end before I needed to fill up again, which will be this weekend.

Whew! Glad that’s about over.

 

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live