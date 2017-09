In this YouTube video, “Zeus” loves playing in water in a bathtub and he’ll make sure to tell you to turn on the water!

It was actually time for his walk, but his protest was heard clearly, echoing off the tub… 🙂

Now, if I can just get my 13-year-old son Lyndon to like bathing/showering as much as “Zeus”.

A new dad’s job is never done… :).