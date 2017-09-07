A Seagull Walks Into A Store & Steals A Bag Of Chips

No, this isn’t the beginning of a lame joke. This actually happened.

If you’ve ever been the beach, then you already know how smart and savvy seagulls can be. If you’re eating, they will slowly creep up on you and steal your food when you aren’t looking.

So what happens happens when you find a city seagull? They have to get a little more creative. This guy right here, doesn’t give a flip about paying for a dang bag of chips. He walked right into the store, picked up some Lay’s Sour Cream and Onion chips, and rolled right on out.

By the way, we have to compliment the store of their choice of music…Queen, loud and proud.