American Airlines Cancels Approx. 2000 Flights Due To Hurricane Irma

By Blake Powers
American Airlines - DFW International Airport (Photo: Rick Gershon/Getty Images)

Planning to take an American Airlines flight to Florida? Think again!

Due to Florida expecting Hurricane Irma, Ft. Worth based American Airlines had already cancelled 2,000 flights into the state and is preparing to temporarily close operations at the company’s Miami hub and other airports within the state, according to The Dallas Morning News.

As of last night, American Airlines cancelled the following number of flights:

Today: 85 flights

Friday: 475 flights

Saturday: 740 flights

Sunday: 760 flights

Monday. 11: 125 flights

Hurricane Irma is still expected to reach Florida by this weekend.

TMZ also reports Miami International Airport has been packed today/Thursday with those exiting the area for safety reasons.

Prayers of safety for all in the path of Hurricane Irma.

