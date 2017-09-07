American Airlines Cancels Approx. 2000 Flights Due To Hurricane Irma

Planning to take an American Airlines flight to Florida? Think again!
Due to Florida expecting Hurricane Irma, Ft. Worth based American Airlines had already cancelled 2,000 flights into the state and is preparing to temporarily close operations at the company’s Miami hub and other airports within the state, according to The Dallas Morning News.
As of last night, American Airlines cancelled the following number of flights:
Today: 85 flights
Friday: 475 flights
Saturday: 740 flights
Sunday: 760 flights
Monday. 11: 125 flights
Hurricane Irma is still expected to reach Florida by this weekend.
TMZ also reports Miami International Airport has been packed today/Thursday with those exiting the area for safety reasons.
Prayers of safety for all in the path of Hurricane Irma.