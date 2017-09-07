“American Idol” Getting Creative To Pay For Judges

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: American Idol, Disney, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Ryan Seacrest
American Idol (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

What happens when you’re entire judges budget is $40mil and you’ve spent $25mil on Katy Perry, $10mil on Ryan Seacrest and still need (2) more judges? You get financially creative!

TMZ reports “American Idol” producers are now combining salary offers plus production deals, licensing and merchandising deals, and theme park partnerships for Disney properties with offers to prospective judges.  For example, “The Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith.”

TMZ reported an offer has been made to country star Luke Bryan to be judge #2.

A valuable lesson learned on budgeting.

