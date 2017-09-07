Daniel Day-Lewis Breaks Arm In Motorbike Crash

Daniel Day-Lewis was seen in public yesterday for the first time since announcing his retirement from acting and it wasn’t a pretty sight.

The 60-year-old Oscar-winner, who announced in June that he is leaving Hollywood, was photographed walking in New York City with a shaved head, his left arm in a full cast, a bandage on his hand and a hospital bracelet on his wrist. He clearly appeared to be in pain and he walked to his home. According to Page Six, the former actor got banged up earlier in the week in a motorbike accident and broke his arm, but is otherwise fine.

EXCLUSIVE: Photos of Daniel Day-Lewis after he broke his arm in a motorbike accident https://t.co/OwfTAmF9PM — Page Six (@PageSix) September 7, 2017

He is the only actor to ever win three best actor Oscars (Lincoln, There Will Be Blood and My Left Foot).

After announcing his retirement, a source close to him said he wanted to work as a dressmaker.