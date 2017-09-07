Dead & Company Announce Fall Tour Dates

By Scott T. Sterling

Dead & Company have added a new leg of fall dates to the band’s 2017 tour, with shows in New York, Detroit, Philadelphia and more.

The celebrated group features original Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir alongside singer/guitarist John Mayer, Allman Brothers’ bassist Oteil Burbridge and Fare Thee Well and RatDog keyboardist Jeff Chimenti.

To ensure fans get tickets in their hands directly, Fan Registration will be available for the fall tour dates beginning today, September 7, at Noon ET, through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program; supplies are limited, further information here. Presale opportunities will be available beginning Tuesday, September 12, at 10 AM.

11/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

11/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

11/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center**

11/17 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

11/21 – Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena

11/22 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center**

11/24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

11/25 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

11/28 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

11/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

12/01 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

12/02 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center**

12/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

12/07 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center++

12/08 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center++

**Tickets are not available through Ticketmaster for these concerts.

++Tickets go on sale Saturday, September 23, at 10 AM.

