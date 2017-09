The remnants of Harvey: bugs and wildlife.

A former co-worker of mine put some photos on Facebook of crawfish that ended up in her house because of the Harvey floods. She also has a brand new supply of spiders. Another guy northeast of Houston in the town of Humble found a 9 foot gator living under his dining room table when he got back home. Not to mention, mosquitoes are thriving in these conditions.

WARNING! NSFW! There’s a lot of bad language in this one.

Yeah, those aren’t bees.