Kim Kardashian Climbs A Tree Wearing Nothing But Doc Martens

By Rebekah Black
(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tom Ford)

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to nudity. And not just your normal run of the mill nudity either. For some reason she loves to pose naked in odd places. Remember that time she was naked on a big pile of dirt?

Well, she may have just one-upped herself with naked tree climbing.

That’s right, Kim’s latest artistic exposé involves being completely nude in a tree. Ok, not completely naked…she is wearing a pair of Doc Martens. Apparently this pic will be a part of Mert and Marcus‘ new book which has been in the making for 20 years.

Is anyone else concerned that she might fall and scrap up all her naughty bits? Another thing, while she might look hot perched in the tree, can you imagine the naked climb up? Sorry, even if you have a body like Kim, there are just some movements that no one looks good doing….we would imagine hiking up you leg and grunting up a tree is one of them.

