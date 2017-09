It’s hard to believe that Prince George is already in preschool. Where did the time go?

Just like every parent on Earth, it can’t be easy dropping your kiddo off for the first day of school. However, Prince William seems to be taking it all in like a champ. As for George…not so much.

It doesn’t look like Prince George is too excited about his first day at Thomas’s Battersea. He’s even a little timid meeting the principal.

This morning Prince George, accompanied by The Duke of Cambridge, attended his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London. Their Royal Highnesses were met by the Head of Lower School on arrival, before The Duke took Prince George inside to his reception classroom. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Sep 7, 2017 at 1:10am PDT

Don’t worry, you will love recess and snack time! You got this Georgie!