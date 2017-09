Jimmy Fallon finds the hidden talents of his guest stars. One way he does it is to play the “Wheel of Celebrity Impressions”.

This week, he got Sarah Paulson to show off her talents doing voices of other celebrities and the ridiculous topics that they have to talk about IN those voices. He then plays along by doing the same thing.

Sarah Paulson got to show off how well she can do Drew Barrymore, Kathleen Turner, and Holly Hunter.