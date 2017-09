Ray Liotta, for KFC?

The NBC’s Shades Of Blue and Goodfellas star is totally unrecognizable as KFC’s new celebrity spokesperson, promoting the new spicy/smokey Nashville Hot chicken and the sweet/tangy Georgia Gold honey mustard BBQ chicken. Both available in tenders, Chicken Littles and Extra Crispy chicken.

Remember when Liotta wasn’t the”funny guy” …

*LANGUAGE WARNING

Now, pass some of that chicken!