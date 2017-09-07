St. Maarten Webcam Catches Hurricane Irma In Full Force

Hurricane Irma is wreaking havoc in the Caribbean. In fact, Miami is currently is currently under mandatory evacuation.

Much like last week when video after video was released on Hurricane Harvey, now we’re looking at insane footage of Hurricane Irma. Sadly, things look much, much worse.

PTZtv.com has webcams all over the Caribbean. These cameras are of course recording live footage all day, every day. On Wednesday, one camera in St. Maarten caught Hurricane Irma in full force before it was ripped from its post.

We can’t even imagine. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone dealing with Irma. Feel free to donate HERE to help out our Caribbean friends.