The Hurricane Harvey Relief telethon scheduled for Tuesday night, has undergone a name change to “The Hurricane Relief Telethon”, according to TMZ.
Here are some of the participating celebrities:
- Justin Bieber
- Drake
- Reese Witherspoon
- Jamie Foxx
- Blake Shelton
- Billy Crystal
- Sofia Vergara
- Robert De Niro
- Michael Strahan
- Tim McGraw
- Faith Hill
All major networks (CBS, NBC, ABC, and FOX) will air the LA, New York and Nashville based fundraiser/entertainment event, Tuesday 8-9p.
Due to Hurricane Irma, the event is now called “The Hurricane Relief Telethon.”