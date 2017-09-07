The Hurricane Harvey Relief telethon scheduled for Tuesday night, has undergone a name change to “The Hurricane Relief Telethon”, according to TMZ.

Here are some of the participating celebrities:

Justin Bieber

Drake

Reese Witherspoon

Jamie Foxx

Blake Shelton

Billy Crystal

Sofia Vergara

Robert De Niro

Michael Strahan

Tim McGraw

Faith Hill

All major networks (CBS, NBC, ABC, and FOX) will air the LA, New York and Nashville based fundraiser/entertainment event, Tuesday 8-9p.

Due to Hurricane Irma, the event is now called “The Hurricane Relief Telethon.”