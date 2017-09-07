The Hurricane Harvey Relief telethon scheduled for Tuesday night, has undergone a name change to “The Hurricane Relief Telethon”, according to TMZ.

Here are some of the participating celebrities:

  • Justin Bieber
  • Drake
  • Reese Witherspoon
  • Jamie Foxx
  • Blake Shelton
  • Billy Crystal
  • Sofia Vergara
  • Robert De Niro
  • Michael Strahan
  • Tim McGraw
  • Faith Hill

All major networks (CBS, NBC, ABC, and FOX) will air the LA, New York and Nashville based fundraiser/entertainment event, Tuesday 8-9p.

Due to Hurricane Irma, the event is now called “The Hurricane Relief Telethon.”