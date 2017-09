Tanger Outlets – Ft. Worth is scheduled to open Friday Oct. 27, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Here are a few of the Tanger Outlet stores:

H&M

The Gap

Tommy Hilfiger

Children’s Place

Nike

Levi’s

Banana Rebublic

Express

Guess

Restoration Hardware

Today/Thursday, Tanger Outlets is having a job fair until 7pm at The Speedway Club, 3545 Lone Star Circle

More details at http://www.tangeroutlet.com/fortworth/careers