Woman Tries To Pass Off A Young Pic Of Katy Perry As Her Sister Who Supposedly Died In 9/11

OMG! What is wrong with people?

In just a few days, we will commemorate the 16th anniversary of September 11th. Sadly, there were a lot of real people who were killed when the towers fell, real people who lost their lives in plane crashes. A senseless act that we will never forget.

Perhaps that’s why it’s so maddening to see people trying to get sympathy from others when they didn’t really lose anyone during 9/11. In this particular case, the woman is trying to pass of a picture of a young Katy Perry as her dead sister. Even after getting called out about the picture, the woman is still pretty insistent that it’s not Katy Perry.

s61z1w6byckz Woman Tries To Pass Off A Young Pic Of Katy Perry As Her Sister Who Supposedly Died In 9/11

So we googled “young Katy Perry”. And wouldn’t you know it, the third and ninth picture are the exact same photo this woman passed off as her sister Amy.

Whoops.

 

