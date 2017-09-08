Dallas Cowboys Vote Dak Prescott In As Team Captain

Ladies and gent, we are T-minus two days until the Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants. While that’s exciting within itself, a few “congrats” are in order.

Congratulations to Dak Prescott, Jason Witten, Sean Lee, Tyrone Crawford, Orlando Scandrik, and Dan Bailey, your new Dallas Cowboys Team Captains for 2017!!!

Cowboys captains: Dak Prescott, Jason Witten, Sean Lee, Tyrone Crawford, Orlando Scandrick, Dan Bailey. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 6, 2017

The fact that Dak was voted in as captain in his second year as a professional player says a lot about the man. It was evident that he was a team leader last season, but now we have an official vote of confidence by his teammates.

Apparently, Jason Garret tried to add a 7th captain. According to Rob Phillips, Travis Frederick got a number of votes. However, the NFL told him they could only have six captains.

Cowboys have 6 captains. Garrett said he called the league about a 7th — Frederick got a number of votes — and was told 6 is the limit. — Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) September 7, 2017

Bummer!