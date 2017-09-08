Former Presidents Carter, Bush Sr., Clinton, W., & Obama Come Together To Aid The Victims Of Hurricane Harvey

One thing we know for sure, helping other people in a time of need has no political side. It’s one of the few times Republicans, Democrats, Independents, and Libertarians can all come together, put the politics aside, and do some good.

Former Presidents Obama, Clinton, W. Bush Sr., and Carter have all come together in an effort to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey. It’s a project called One America Appeal. Their video will air this Sunday during the Cowboys – Giants game.

If you would like to donate, click HERE. Every cent helps.