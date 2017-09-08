Houston Woman Sets The Record For World’s Longest Fingernails

Ayanna Williams is officially a Guinness World Record holder.

The Houston, Texas native has been growing her nails for more than 20 years, and when they were last measured, they reached a length of 576.4 cm (18 ft 10.9 in).

There's a new record holder in town for the world's longest fingernails, and her name is Ayanna Williams > https://t.co/FzJZL5iars #GWR2018 pic.twitter.com/BsJiI5IEl8 — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) September 7, 2017

It takes her up to 20 hours, and two hours of nail polish, to paint her nails, and when she’s not doing them herself, she paints others during her day job as a nail technician. In order to keep her nails pristine, Ayanna avoids washing dishes and sleeps with them perched on a pillow at night.

When she was asked if she has plans to ever cut her nails, Ayanna said, “They’re a part of me so they’re here to stay!”

Via Guinness World Records