Jody’s Oldest Son Is Planning To Climb Long’s Peak For His Birthday

By Jody Dean
Letting them do what they love – 14,259 feet. That’s what #1 Son is doing this weekend for his birthday.

It’s Long’s Peak, and it’s one of Colorado’s famed “14ers”. You can see it right out their breakfast window in Denver.

He sent me pictures of the climb he’ll be making. I shouldn’t have looked at the pictures. You know what time they start they ascent? Right after midnight on Sunday morning.

I know what he’s doing. I trust his judgment. This is who I wanted him to be, in every way. And I won’t un-pucker until Sunday night.

Listen Live