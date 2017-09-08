MOVIE REVIEW: Blake Powers on Stephen King’s “It”

By Blake Powers
The re-booting of Stephen King’s “It“, takes adults back to the uncertainties of childhood, specifically… fears.

“It” feeds on a child’s fear, but if you’re looking for a shocking piece of pee-in-your-pants horror, It isn’t it!

One of the most important parts of this movie, is the expanding friendship that grows between the primary cast. That friendship actually overshadows It, aka “Pennywise”, the clown.

Having such predictable scares surrounded by constant coming-of-age humor, It is actually more funny than frightening.

At several points I and the audience were laughing so much that the humor diminished the evil premise of “Pennywise” to such a point that too me, he seemed more like a sad clown, versus a fierce killing creature to be avoided.  With some editing, this R Rated movie, could easily be PG-13.

Now, I am interested in seeing how the primary cast changes after 25+ years in the sequel. Will It have changed too?

It2 out of 4 stars.

 

 

