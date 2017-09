Chocolate has a new addition to the family! Meet Ruby aka the new pink chocolate.

Believe it or not, this new pink chocolate’s coloring is completely natural. The coloring comes from the ruby cocoa bean. It also has a bit of a fruity taste.

⚡️ “The first new type of chocolate for 80 years is pink”https://t.co/Fv3SfpP1wN — Don Leversha (@LevershaDon) September 7, 2017

As of right now, the chocolate retailer, R&D has the exclusive on this pink chocolate. However they do have plans to distribute it to other retailers eventually.

This is going to be a game changer when it comes to Valentine’s Day!