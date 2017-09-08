Prepare To Chow Down On AT&T Stadium’s Latest Concession Creations!

If you’re heading to AT&T Stadium Sunday for the Cowboys’ season opener against the Giants, we know you’re eventually going to get hungry cheering on our ‘Boys to victory.

Rather than the usual pop corn or hot dog, or just in case you’ve had your fair share of Dakburgers, the Cowboys’ home AT&T Stadium has introduced a bevy of brand new foods for you to chow down on, and they are anything BUT the usual fare!

Stadium chefs wanted to showcase and draw inspiration from the broad diversity the fan base contains. As an “ode to our brothers down south in Mexico” according to Executive Chef Tony Sinese, the Cowboys are offering the Pombazo Sandwich, which is made of “a fresh bolillo bun and stuffed with house-made refried beans, potato chorizo mixture, Oaxaca cheese, and dipped in guajillo chili sauce.

Drawing inspiration from Asian cuisine, Chef Sinese created the Pro Bowl, a Mongolian-glazed grilled beef and chicken skewers on top of a bed of fried rice.

If foreign delicacies aren’t your specialty, there isn’t a whole lot that beats a classic hamburger. Fortunately, this is not as classic as you’d think. The Cowboy’s fiery burger is known as “The Heaven and Hell Burger,” and features a mac and cheese patty placed on top of the beef patty, and you are provided a cup of buffalo sauce “for that spicy tang” according to Chef Sinese.

The dishes are made in-house, and completely from scratch. Chef Sinese added, “We’re inviting them into the Cowboys’ home, so we want to provide them something fun, provocative, and thoughtful for everyone to eat.”

Via NBC DFW