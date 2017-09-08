Watch ‘IT’ Surrounded By A Movie Theater Full Of Clowns Tomorrow Night In DFW

If you’re excited about IT being released in movie theaters this weekend, this might be one of the coolest ideas ever.

But if you’re afraid of clowns, this might be one of your worst nightmares.

Tomorrow night (Saturday, September 9th) at The Alamo Drafthouse Cedars, you can attend a screening of IT at 8:40pm where only people in clown attire will be admitted. Yes, you will be totally and completely surrounded by clowns: watching what critics are calling one of the most frightening movies of the year.

If you want to get into a clown-type mood, The Drafthouse is hosting a party before the screening with clown-themed karaoke and live music (like that’s going to make me any less scared!).

There is a big rule for the IT screening, though: no clown novelties allowed…because they’ll disrupt the movie experience.

Good…that’s just what I’d need: to be squirted in the back when Pennywise jumps up from the sewer on the screen!

Source: Dallas Observer