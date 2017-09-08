Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: Sept. 10-12

By Blake Powers
ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 26: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys claps his hands during a time out in the first quarter of a preseason game against the Oakland Raiders at AT&T Stadium on August 26, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

If you love chocolate, racing, the Texas Rangers, comedian Gilbert Gottfried, “Beauty and The Beast” (ballet), Latino culture, ZZ Top, Men At Work’s “Colin Hay”, or the Dallas Cowboys, those are the 98.7K-LUV #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW!


Friday & Saturday

  • Dallas Chocolate Festival at Fashion Industry Gallery – per their website, “DallasChocolate.org was started in June of 2009, with the goal of promoting artisan chocolate in Dallas. Founder Sander Wolf wanted to educate budding foodies about the complex processes and hand-crafted skill that result in a refined chocolate experience. In addition to sharing local and global chocolate news, and sampling whenever we can, DallasChocolate.org hosts its signature event, The Dallas Chocolate Festival, every autumn. What started in 2009 as a simple event featuring two bean-to-bar chocolate makers has exploded into one of the “must do” events for Dallas foodies. Featuring chocolate samples from industry innovators the world over, the event now features dozens of chocolatiers and chocolate makers, demonstrations, and even workshops. DallasChocolate.org is dedicated to promoting local chocolate artisans and continually educating chocolate lovers about the dynamic, innovative, and delicious world of artisan chocolate.”
  • Formula Drift at Texas Motor Speedway – according to their website, “Formula Drift is two days of tire melting, side by side mayhem on the infield road course at Texas Motor Speedway.”
  • Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees – 7:05 – Globe Life Park

Friday – Sunday

  • Comedian Gilbert Gottfried at Improv Addision – their website notes, “At the young age of 15, Gilbert Gottfried began doing stand-up at open mike nights in New York City, after a few short years, became known around town as “the comedian’s comedian.” After spending several years mastering the art of stand-up comedy, producers of the legendary NBC late night comedy show Saturday Night Live became aware of Gottfried and, in 1980, hired him as a cast member. It wasn’t until a few years later when his true notoriety would begin when MTV hired him for a series of improvised and hilarious promos for the newly formed channel. In 2017, “Gilbert” the documentary about Gilbert Gottfried premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. Director Neil Berkeley’s Gilbert reveals an unexpected side to the iconic comedian. The film peeks behind the larger-than-life persona at a more personal story about growing up in Brooklyn and becoming a husband and father late in life. “Gilbert” premiers on Hulu, fall 2017. As a famed comics comic, Gottfried puts aside political correctness for his live performance and fires an onslaught of jokes that know no boundaries.
  • Texas Ballet Theater – “Beauty and The Beast” at Winspear Opera House

Saturday

  • Dallas Cowboys Rally Day at AT&T Stadium – ticket details here -> http://www.ticketmaster.com/search?q=rally+day
  • Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees – 12:05 – Globe Life Park
  • Latino Heritage Festival at DeSoto Civic Center – according to their website, “Join us under the covered outdoor Amphitheater at the DeSoto Center as we enjoy the sounds of local and national Latin recording artists. Bring your lawn chairs and prepare for an evening full of live music, great food, a variety of vendors and fun for the entire family.”
  • ZZ Top at the Pavilion at The Irving Music Factory
  • former 80’s group Men At Work (“Down Under”, “Who Can It Be Now”) lead singer Colin Hay at The Majestic Theatre

Sunday

  • Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees – 2:05 – Globe Life Park
  • Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants (Home Opener) – 7:30p – AT&T Stadium

